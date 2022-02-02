Assetmark Inc. Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 420.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.