Assetmark Inc. Acquires 710 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($71.91) to €65.00 ($73.03) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

BUD stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

