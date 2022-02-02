Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS FIORF opened at 0.05 on Wednesday. Fiore Cannabis has a 52 week low of 0.04 and a 52 week high of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.06.

About Fiore Cannabis

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation, production, and development of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its brands include Gardens of WeEden, Blunt Box, Superior, FIORE Triple Certified, DIAMANTE, and PURE CLOUD 9. The company was founded on April 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

