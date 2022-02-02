Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS FIORF opened at 0.05 on Wednesday. Fiore Cannabis has a 52 week low of 0.04 and a 52 week high of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.06.
About Fiore Cannabis
