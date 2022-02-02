Credit Suisse AG Has $26.08 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nordson were worth $26,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 184.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Nordson stock opened at $234.42 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $182.26 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

