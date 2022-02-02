AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $31,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 107.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 28.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.