AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $31,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 107.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 28.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.
AMERISAFE Company Profile
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
