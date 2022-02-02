Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $487,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at $216,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $235,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

