First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 482.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of PFG opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

