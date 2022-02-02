US Bancorp DE Sells 478 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 150.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

