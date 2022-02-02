Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 92,030 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,030 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CureVac were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CureVac by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,711,000 after buying an additional 54,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CureVac by 5,379.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CureVac by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $11,396,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $10,656,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. CureVac has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

CureVac Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

