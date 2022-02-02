Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 83.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 852,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,361,847 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

