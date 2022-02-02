3,929 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.50. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

MSGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.