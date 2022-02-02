First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

