Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 573 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,331 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 151.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 364,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 226,952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 344,030 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

