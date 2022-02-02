Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,443,843 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443,843 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Snap by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $982,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $104.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 in the last three months.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.87. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.