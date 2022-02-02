Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 5,671 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 158,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMK opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of Weis Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

