Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,273 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kforce were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 6,056.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KFRC opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.02. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

KFRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.