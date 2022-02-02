Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 37.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 41.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

