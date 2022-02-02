Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $753,000 Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,140,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,173,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $83,105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RH opened at $412.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $615.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 1 year low of $362.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

