Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARW opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.01.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

