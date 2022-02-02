Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 16,261 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,261 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 551.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

