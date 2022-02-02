Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after purchasing an additional 105,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 996,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.