Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Increases By 30.4%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.16. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $43.07.
Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Bouygues will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bouygues
Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.
