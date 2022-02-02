Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Increases By 30.4%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.16. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Bouygues will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bouygues from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

