Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 599,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

