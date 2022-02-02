Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report sales of $414.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.68 million. Angi posted sales of $359.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. Angi’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANGI. KeyCorp cut their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Angi in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Angi in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Angi by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

ANGI opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -70.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Angi has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

