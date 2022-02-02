OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on OMNIQ in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

OMQS stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. OMNIQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $20.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OMNIQ will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

