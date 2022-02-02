Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Gap Down to $105.55

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.55, but opened at $102.30. Citrix Systems shares last traded at $101.62, with a volume of 205,579 shares traded.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 127.71% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,840 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after buying an additional 46,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

