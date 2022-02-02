Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $8.38

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $8.15. Euronav shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 5,976 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EURN. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Euronav alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.