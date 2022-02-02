Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Down to $50.25

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.25, but opened at $48.97. Hexcel shares last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 1,369 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 282.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 114.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Hexcel by 533.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 55,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 20.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after buying an additional 226,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hexcel by 624.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after acquiring an additional 939,011 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

