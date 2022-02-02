Brokerages Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Skyline Champion reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $270,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKY opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

