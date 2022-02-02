Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 28,094 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

