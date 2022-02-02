Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $754,000 Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Elastic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Elastic by 6,718.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,167 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

NYSE ESTC opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.33. Elastic has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

