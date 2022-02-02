Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $222,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.