Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 103,034 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,034 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 52.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 35.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 97.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,819 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.