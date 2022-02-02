Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $13.73 Million Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,037,492 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

GNW stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.