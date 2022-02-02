Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 7,676 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 66.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after purchasing an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $176,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.