Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $164,000 in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

