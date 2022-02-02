Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $839,000 Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.60%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

