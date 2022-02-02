Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.49%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

