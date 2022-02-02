Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Up to $24.38

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.38, but opened at $25.38. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 574 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $93,661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,533,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $55,895,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,561,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

