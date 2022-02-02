Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $775,000 Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 103,532 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,803 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

