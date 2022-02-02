Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

LRCX opened at $589.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $500.14 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

