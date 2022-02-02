Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after buying an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,958 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 74,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JSML opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $73.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

