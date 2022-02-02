Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,799 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apria were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apria by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 370,519 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Apria by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 520,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 320,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apria by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 320,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Apria by 372.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apria alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

In other Apria news, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 7,505 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $279,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,907 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $71,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,764 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,356.

NYSE APR opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Apria Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.