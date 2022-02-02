Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 5,305 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $111,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,898,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after acquiring an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Saia by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 208,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after acquiring an additional 82,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $299.72 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.03 and its 200-day moving average is $278.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.93.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

