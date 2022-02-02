Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,079,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $118,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

NYSE REXR opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

