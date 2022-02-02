Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Inseego by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ashish Sharma acquired 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INSG opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.54. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

