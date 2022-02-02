Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 649 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $120,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 298.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.9% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,444,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

