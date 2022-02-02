California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Sells 50,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $2,131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $558,202.56.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $3,018,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,765,030.96.

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,001,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 572.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 915,598 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

