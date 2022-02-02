Lawrence Erik Kurzius Sells 8,400 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lawrence Erik Kurzius also recently made the following trade(s):

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average of $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.