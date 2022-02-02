Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 71,980 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $351,426.90.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 181.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Clear Secure by 688.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

